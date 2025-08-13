ALTON – Three individuals from around the Riverbend and beyond face felony charges of burglary in separate but similar cases filed throughout Madison County.

Christopher C. McBride, 49, of Alton, was charged on Aug. 7, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of attempted burglary.

On July 29, 2025, McBride allegedly threw a brick at the glass door of the Circle gas station at 911 College Ave. in Alton with the intention of entering the premises unlawfully and committing a theft, according to charging documents.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against McBride, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

In a separate case also filed Aug. 7, 2025, 58-year-old Randal L. Mamino of South Roxana was charged with four counts of burglary, each Class 2 felonies, stemming from a string of alleged burglaries that took place from July 27 to Aug. 5, 2025.

On July 27, Mamino reportedly unlawfully entered an individual’s shed with the intent to commit a theft. On Aug. 4, he is accused of committing the same offense at a different individual’s garage. Finally, on Aug. 5, Mamino allegedly burglarized two different barns owned by separate individuals, each time intending to commit theft.

Mamino’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and he was ordered released from custody pending trial.

Kevin D. Lacey, 35, of Springfield, Ill., was charged in another unrelated case filed on Aug. 6, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of burglary. Lacey is accused of knowingly entering a motor vehicle in Bethalto with the intention of committing a theft on July 3, 2025.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Lacey, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

