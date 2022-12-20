ALTON - Junior Talan Neely called game Monday night at the East Alton Ice Arena. His Alton Redbirds hosted the Edwardsville Tigers in MVCHA action.

The game went scoreless for the first two periods and the majority of the third despite numerous power play opportunities from both teams.

All hope seemed lost for Alton when the Tigers scored with 27 seconds left in the game. But, in dramatic fashion, the officials ruled the goal off and the game remained tied at zero.

Alton won the ensuing neutral-zone face-off and immediately went toward goal. It was Neely who put the puck top shelf with just 12 seconds remaining in the game.

Senior goalie Greg Fite picked up the 23-save shutout. The Redbirds recorded 20 shots of their own.

Alton will be back in action tonight when they take on Belleville at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.