ALTON – A downtown Alton business owner says his bar is being “singled out” by city officials ahead of a hearing next week concerning the bar’s late night liquor license.

Brian Trust, co-owner of the Pour Decisions bar in downtown Alton, said he’s been called to appear at a hearing on Monday, July 14, 2025 before Mayor David Goins, who also serves as the city’s Liquor Control Commissioner. At stake is the bar’s late night liquor license, which allows it to operate from 1 to 2 a.m. on weekdays and 1 to 3 a.m. on weekends.

Trust said he feels his business is being unfairly targeted by the city over safety concerns that existed before Pour Decisions opened its doors downtown.

“The City of Alton had issues before we even opened,” Trust said. “If you guys want to clean up downtown Alton and you want to shut down at 1 [a.m.], I’m completely cordial if you address all the bars. However, whoever did it, you singled out my partner … if you single me out, you need clarification.

“I want to know, why was my bar picked and not these other bars?”

Trust rhetorically asked Council members if it was legal for people to walk around downtown with open containers of alcohol. He called on Goins to do more to enforce city ordinances, rather than forcing Pour Decisions to close earlier. He also pointed out that other bars with a 1 a.m. closing time still have brawls break out and need consistent police presence.

Despite the bar’s best efforts to keep downtown safe, Trust said Pour Decisions isn’t receiving the same respect from city officials.

“My business partner saw a guy walking around with a blunt in his mouth, and it wasn’t unlit. She grabbed it out of his mouth, stomped it on the ground, and said, ‘You don’t do that in my bar.’ At the end of business, we ask our patrons, ‘Hey, it was a great night, could you please go to your car and leave?’” Trust said. “We are doing our part to help the city of downtown Alton to have a fantastic establishment – we’re not getting the same respect.

“I know everybody’s got their hands full, but why you’re singling my bar out, I would like an explanation.”

Trust feels especially disrespected given his investment in downtown Alton, despite his business needing an additional $13,000 in flood insurance, because he wants to contribute to the city’s revitalization.

“Can we put downtown Alton back on the map, where people can park and they can bar hop and visit our boutiques and just build up Alton?” Trust said. “Great things can happen – it doesn’t always have to be negative. If we could focus on the positivity of downtown Alton, why can’t we work together?

“I don’t want to be singled out … let’s just make a difference and do something about it.”

A full recording of the July 9, 2025, Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

