ALTON - The Alton Band and Orchestra Builders (ABOB) will host their annual virtual auction later this month.

The Music Matters Virtual Auction begins on March 27 and ends on March 29, 2025. All proceeds will go back to ABOB to support local students in the Alton Community Unit School District #11 music program. The organization noted that they are still looking for donations and sponsors ahead of the auction.

“ABOB, with the support of its generous donors, ensures that all kids in the Alton School District, regardless of financial resources, are able to experience the joy of playing an instrument,” said Jodi Baum, chairperson for the auction. “It’s incredible to see just how many kids come through the music program in the Alton district every year.”

The auction will utilize the Zeffy Fundraising Platform, and 100% of proceeds will go back to ABOB. In addition to countless baskets and services that are up for auction, a few lucky winners will also take home vintage Marching 100 merchandise.

Baum said ABOB has “some really exciting new donors” this year, from local businesses to individuals all the way out in California. As she has been soliciting donations, she has been pleasantly surprised by how many people voice their support for ABOB right away.

“It’s really been exciting to see all these people who are willing to donate,” she said.

ABOB has hosted an auction for several years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to try a virtual auction and found that it was successful. They now host the Music Matters Virtual Auction every spring. Over 1,000 people participated in the auction last year.

Money raised during the auction will go toward ABOB’s programs. From supplying and repairing instruments to providing scholarships and lessons to paying for ensemble competition fees, ABOB does a lot for the Alton School District’s music program.

Baum has two children who have participated in Alton's music program, and she said the band and orchestra teachers are “amazing.” Through fundraisers like the virtual auction, ABOB gives more opportunities to local students to engage with music and enjoy the music program.

“It’s so important,” Baum added. “Alton is a low-income district, and a lot of these kids wouldn't be able to pursue music the way they do without the support of ABOB. So it’s just incredible to see that the community supports ABOB.”

For more information about the Music Matters Virtual Auction or ABOB’s work, visit their official website at ABOB.net or their official Facebook page. You can email Baum directly at jodibaum97@hotmail.com if you want to donate or become a sponsor.

