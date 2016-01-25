ALTON - The Alton Band & Orchestra Builders (ABOB) is looking for vendors and crafters for its annual Spring Vendor Fair which will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2016 in the Alton High School cafeteria and commons.

The 2016 Spring Vendor Fair will start at 8:00 a.m. and close at 12:30 p.m.

The cost for a single booth space is $25. Double is $50, and triple, $75. Booth spaces are approximately 8x9 or 7x10. Tables are available to rent for $10 each.

All funds raised from the Spring Vendor Fair & Pancake Breakfast go back to our over 830 students in the Alton School District band and orchestra program. ABOB provides funds for music, instruments, equipment, competitions, instrument repair, and scholarships for our kids in grades 4 through 12.

To reserve your spot, click here or you can go to www.abob.net and select "2016 Spring Vendor Fair" under “Fair Contracts."

Contact Laura Plummer at (618) 474-6967 or lplummer@altonschools.org with any questions or for more information.

