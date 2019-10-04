Alton Athletics Association Names its Student-Athletes of Month
October 4, 2019 3:14 PM October 5, 2019 6:27 AM
Listen to the story
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Here are the Alton Athletics Association Alton Middle School's Student-Athletes of the Month:
Roman Cross - Baseball
Lauren O'Neill - Softball
Article continues after sponsor message
Here are Alton High School's Student Athletes of the Month:
Janelle Rose - Senior Volleyball
Jacob Lombardi - Senior Boys Soccer