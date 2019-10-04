Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Here are the Alton Athletics Association Alton Middle School's Student-Athletes of the Month:

Roman Cross - Baseball

Lauren O'Neill - Softball

Article continues after sponsor message

Here are Alton High School's Student Athletes of the Month:

Janelle Rose - Senior Volleyball

Jacob Lombardi - Senior Boys Soccer

 