ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association would like to recognize November's Athletes of the Month:

Alton Middle School Athletes of the Month

Leah Thamesplays 8th Grade Girls Basketball at Alton Middle School.

Haylie Myers is on the 8th Grade Cheer team at the Middle School.

Alton High School Athletes of the Month

Morgan Bemis plays Varsity Girls Golf.

Kelvin Cummings runs Cross Country.

