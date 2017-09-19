ALTON - The Alton Athletic Association has released its first Athletes of the Month.

The Alton Athletic Association will recognize middle school and high school athletes monthly in Riverbender.com.

Also, the Athlete of the Month will be recognized at the monthly Alton Athletic Association meeting and presented personalized T-shirts donated by Big Frog Custom T-shirts. The athletes also receive a certificate recognizing their selection and gift card to a local restaurant.

Alton Middle School Athletes of the Month

Audrey Evola plays 8th Grade Softball at the Middle School

Jack Das plays 8th Grade Baseball at the Middle School

Alton High School Athletes of the Month

Abby Fischer plays Varsity Girls Tennis

Levi Davis plays Varsity Boys Soccer

