Alton Athletic Association Athletes of the Month
November 27, 2019 10:59 AM November 27, 2019 11:00 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The November Alton Area Athletic Association Athletes of the Month are Jasmine Davis, Parker Mayhew, Sammi Dosso and Cassius Havis.
Jasmine Davis - Girls Basketball
Parker Mayhew - Cross Country
Senior Sammi Dosso - Girls Volleyball
Senior Cassius Havis - Cross Country