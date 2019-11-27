ALTON - The November Alton Area Athletic Association Athletes of the Month are Jasmine Davis, Parker Mayhew, Sammi Dosso and Cassius Havis.

Jasmine Davis - Girls Basketball

Parker Mayhew - Cross Country

Senior Sammi Dosso - Girls Volleyball

Senior Cassius Havis - Cross Country

 