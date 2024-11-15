ALTON — The bravery and dedication of local first responders were honored at the 2024 Alton Area Optimist First Responders Award Celebration. The event recognized the exemplary service of police officers and firefighters from Alton and Godfrey, showcasing the impact these individuals have on their communities.

The ceremony, organized by the Alton Area Optimists, took place in Alton, where attendees expressed gratitude and reflected on the vital roles first responders play in ensuring public safety.

“We are proud to celebrate the outstanding men and women who go above and beyond to protect and serve our community every day,” said a representative from the organizing committee.

Awards were presented to several honorees, including Officer Allen Averbeck from the Alton Police Department, Detective Sergeant Andy Johnson from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, and multiple members of the Alton and Godfrey fire departments. The recipients included Captain Donald Holliday, Engineer Matthew Halliday, Captain Todd Sissom, Engineer Matthew Piocos, and Firefighter Steven Lipski from the Alton Fire Department, along with Firefighter Monty Hawkins from the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

The event highlighted the camaraderie among first responders and the community’s appreciation for their commitment. “A heartfelt thank you to the Alton Area Optimists for organizing this event and for their unwavering support of our local heroes,” the representative added.

The celebration served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by these individuals in their everyday duties and the inspiration they provide to the community.

