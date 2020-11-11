ALTON - The Alton Area Optimist Club is a group that has always had the area at the heart of the organization. Another example occurred at 6 a.m on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, when club members gathered in front of Glazebrook Park in Godfrey to place 100 flags in holes in memory of loved ones.

Throughout the day, the red, white, and blue flags stood tall for everyone to see lined along the visible Godfrey landscape.

The inaugural flag event was a big success, one of the club organizers Joanne Curvey said.

“We will post the flags on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Flag Day and Labor Day,” Curvey added. “We retired the flags at 4:30 p.m. today.

“We put out 100 beautiful flags as the morning sun was coming up on Wednesday. As we put the flags out, we had walkers walking by and they thought they were beautiful and asked how they could get the name of their loved ones on a flag. Even when people walked by they were moved by the beauty of it.”

A subscription purchase of a flag will mean veterans will be honored with a flag in their memory at Glazebrook Park. The honor is open to anyone, Curvey said.

“We felt it is nice these days to do something to lift everyone’s spirits and give people a sense of community,” Curvey said. “The money we raised goes back to youth in our community to honor our kids and first responders over the next year.”

This is information on a flyer produced by the Alton Area Optimist Club that summarizes this flag program, its costs, and how to order:

“The Alton Area Optimist Club is offering an opportunity for you to show your patriotism as well as recognize and celebrate family members or friends. You may want to consider subscribing in honor of a soldier or in memory of a veteran or loved one. We are implementing a program called, The Avenue of Flags. If you choose to take part in this program, your 3’ x 5’ American flag will wave proudly on a ten-foot pole lining the front of Glazebrook Park. Alton Optimist Club members will install your flag(s) on five National Holidays including, Memorial Day, Flag Day, July 4th, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

“Flags are placed at dawn on the given holidays and retired at dusk. The cost for each flag is $50 per year. All proceeds from this fundraiser are put back into the community to support our youth in areas such as sponsoring sports’ teams, celebrating Elementary and Middle School students of the month, providing scholarships for graduating seniors as well as recognizing our first responders at the annual First Responders Recognition Dinner. Please join your neighbors in this colorful and patriotic program.

“Names of those recognized will be displayed on the concession stand at Glazebrook Park. Simply complete and mail the subscription form and a check for $50 payable to: Alton Area Optimist Club, PO Box 91; Godfrey, IL 62035, or email the information to altonoptimist@gmail.com and VENMO @Alton-Optimist Name: Address: Phone: Email: Subscribing in honor/memory of: (Optional, please circle honor or memory) Make checks payable to: Alton Area Optimist Club in the amount of $50 per flag. Mail to: Alton Area Optimist Club, P.O. Box 91; Godfrey, IL 62035 For Questions contact Craig Rathgeb: 618-514-1579 or altonoptimist@gmail.com."

