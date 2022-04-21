ALTON - Serving the community was the focus of the Alton Area Community Events committee for the inaugural Easter Egg Hunt held at Gordon Moore Park on Easter Sunday 2022 and more than 400 parents, volunteers, cheerleaders and political leaders were involved.

The event featured free food, large-ticket giveaways, haircuts, hair braiders, Bounce houses, and more.

Volunteer and parent, Megan Elliott said she was "excited to be a part of the event and looks forward to more community events.”

Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown said the Easter event was spectacular for the community.

"We had an awesome committee, sponsors, volunteers and the surrounding communities came together and put smiles on the faces of many children," she said. "We had games, prizes, food and fun."

With the help of Local Community Sponsorship and the Alton Area Community Committee which consisted of Rosie Brown, James Hickman, Leon Smallwood-Bey, Darryl Womack, Michael “Doc” Holliday, Sr, Priscilla Holliday, Travis Williams-Bey and Sandra Hall Smith the event was a great success.

The committee looks forward to making this an annual Easter event.

