Community Easter Egg Hunt at Gordon Moore ParkALTON - Alton Area Community Businesses and Leaders are hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Gordon Moore Park.

This event is open to the public. Free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes, and giveaways.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Transportation to the event will be provided at the following locations starting at 1:00 pm: Today’s Beauty Supply, Alton Acres Center, Oakwood Center, Alton Pointe, and James H. Killion Park.

If you would like to become a sponsor or volunteer, please contact Leon Smallwood-Bey at 618-216-0941 or Rosie Brown at 618-580-2394

More like this:

Alton Police Announce Safety Plans for Upcoming First Responders Springfest
2 days ago
Block Party For Good Brings Food, Fun, and Free Groceries To Alton and Swansea
Mar 27, 2025
Art and Mental Health Unite: Mooneyham Art, The Milton Schoolhouse, and Centerstone Present Alton Art Expo
Mar 20, 2025
City of Alton to Host Southwest Council of Mayors Monthly Meeting
Mar 27, 2025
Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Launches "Capital Connections" Series at The Wedge and Celebrates SBDC Day on March 19
Mar 14, 2025

 