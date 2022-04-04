ALTON - Alton Area Community Businesses and Leaders are hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt, Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Gordon Moore Park.

This event is open to the public. Free food, games for all ages, free haircuts, prizes, and giveaways.

Transportation to the event will be provided at the following locations starting at 1:00 pm: Today’s Beauty Supply, Alton Acres Center, Oakwood Center, Alton Pointe, and James H. Killion Park.

If you would like to become a sponsor or volunteer, please contact Leon Smallwood-Bey at 618-216-0941 or Rosie Brown at 618-580-2394

