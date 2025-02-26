Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – A section of State Street in Alton is slated for improvements using a combination of local, state, and federal funding.

Members of the Alton City Council on Wednesday approved $200,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to improve a 0.61-mile section of State Street from Logan Street to West 9th Street.

In addition to the $200,000 from the city, engineering services will be funded with Rebuild Illinois Bond funds, though an exact amount was not yet determined – nor was the amount of federal funding anticipated to cover the cost of construction.

Planned improvements consist of pavement patching and milling, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk, curb, and ramp upgrades, and more, according to a resolution for improvement under the Illinois Highway Code.

Aldermen also approved a related agreement with Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) to complete the previously mentioned project, known as “State Street Phase 3.” According to the resolution, the City of Alton has been granted federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds to construct these State Street improvements.

Under the agreement with SMS, in addition to the pavement and resurfacing work mentioned in the IDOT resolution, the project will also consist of “sidewalk curb ramp upgrades at side street intersections.”

Both items were given final approval by the City Council, putting the preliminary steps of the Phase 3 improvement project in motion. While an exact completion date is unknown at this time, the city’s agreement with SMS calls for a target “letting window,” when project bids would be open, from June 2027 to June 2028.

A full recording of the Feb. 26, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

