Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - After more than two decades, Alton’s comprehensive plan will receive an update following a 6-1 vote at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The recently passed resolution seeks to “initiate a Comprehensive Plan update,” stating the city’s current plan was developed in 2003 under Mayor Donald Sandidge.

“The city has undergone much change in 21 years, necessitating the need for a Comprehensive Plan update,” the resolution states.

A comprehensive plan is defined in the resolution as “a guide for policy and development for leaders of the City of Alton.” Following its passage, the city’s Planning & Development Department is set to issue a Request For Qualifications as they seek qualified consultants to complete the comprehensive plan.

With no further discussion, council members voted 6-1 to pass the resolution, putting the formation of a comprehensive plan in motion. Alderwoman Rosetta Brown cast the sole vote against the item.

A full recording of the Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

