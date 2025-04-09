Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – Alton will officially apply for over $200,000 worth of grant funds for upgrades at Gordon Moore and Riverfront Parks.

City Council members on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant funds from the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission after the Committee of the Whole passed the same item earlier this week.

The total estimated cost for all associated park improvement projects is $202,840, which is also the amount of grant funding the city plans to apply for.

If approved, these grants will help cover the cost of several projects at Gordon Moore Park. These include a new roof for pavilion #2, a small playground for pavilions #4, 5, and 6, resurfacing for two tennis courts, as well as a new small pavilion with a concrete pad, sidewalks, and three picnic tables for the all-inclusive playground at the park.

In addition to the Gordon Moore Park upgrades, the city is also applying to cover the remaining cost to build an outdoor Fitness Court at Riverfront Park. After receiving a $60,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and a $100,000 commitment from Alton Township, the city is applying for the remaining balance of $83,500.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Ward 4 Alderwoman Rosetta Brown asked that two parks in her ward be considered during the next round of PEP grant funding applications. She said restroom renovations are needed at Rock Spring Park, and Hellrung Park is in need of restroom facilities.

A full recording of the April 9, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

