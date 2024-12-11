Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON - Over $11,000 has been added to the grand total of more than $1 million allocated so far towards improving a section of Milton Road in Alton.

Alton City Council members on Wednesday gave their unanimous approval to an agreement with Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) under which the city will provide the firm an additional $11,308 to acquire two land parcels of right-of-way.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, these parcels were discovered after the project was designed, and the original agreement between SMS and the city had no provisions for right-of-way acquisition. The updated agreement will cover the cost of all work associated with the acquisitions, including record research, title work, appraisals and more.

Phase 1 of the Milton Road Improvement Project will consist of “pavement patching, pavement milling, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk curb, ramps” and other improvements made along a 0.32-mile section of Milton Road from Worden Avenue to Edgewood Avenue.

For more on the Milton Road project and its funding, see our previous coverage of Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting or this story on Riverbender.com.

A recording of the Dec. 11, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

