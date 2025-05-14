Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – The Alton City Council gave final approval Wednesday night for an agreement to lay the groundwork for the next home of Germania Brew Haus in Alton.

Under the agreement between the City of Alton and G1 Germania Brew Haus LLC, the city has agreed to reimburse Germania for up to $75,000 worth of redevelopment costs for the site at 700 E. Broadway. This amount would be paid using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The full scope of the project includes site excavation, grading, paving, and utility installation. Under the terms of the agreement, Germania agrees to have this work completed within one year, now that the agreement has been officially approved and executed.

Germania Owner Carolyn Brynildsen announced in March that the beloved local coffee shop would be moving from its original location at 617 E. Broadway, which remains open until the new location is built. The next Brew Haus will feature a dedicated drive-thru, rooftop seating, and all-season patio seating.

The City Council will likely consider more TIF agreements for the next Germania location in future meetings, as about $300,000 of the estimated $870,000 total redevelopment cost is estimated to be eligible for reimbursement via TIF funds.

A full recording of the May 14, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: