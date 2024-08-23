Our Daily Show Interview! The Fun Doesn't Stop on the Riverfront!

ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater will host its famous Food Truck Festival this weekend.

From 4–8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, community members can enjoy food from different food trucks across the Metro East region at the Alton Amphitheater. This free event will include live music by Rock Mafia. Dan Herkert, chair of the Amphitheater Commission, said he can’t wait for the tenth edition of the Food Truck Festival.

“This event is always fun because it’s a free event, people can roam the riverfront, get some food, hang out with their friends,” Herkert said. “We always have great music. If the weather holds, we’re going to have a really great day on Saturday.”

Featured food trucks include: Beast Craft BBQ

Cajun Seduction

Doughboy’s Wood Fired Pizza

Duchess Rose Royal

Fire & Ice Cream Truck

G Burrito

Go Gyro Go

Grace Chicken + Fish

Jaaise Grubb

Jive Turkey

The Moobile

Mr. Noodle

Pig On A Wing

Scoops and More

Seoul Taco

Spud Shack

The Sweet Side

Takozz

Treaux’s Cajun BBQ

Tuk Tuk Thai

The Alton Amphitheater Commission will also be selling alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

This event is part of a partnership between the Alton Amphitheater and Sauce Magazine. Sauce Magazine helps coordinate the food trucks and brings them to the amphitheater. Herkert is pleased with this collaboration and hopes to see the festival expand in the coming years. At its peak in 2019, the festival saw 6,000 people at the amphitheater.

“We always knew it would be a good event, and to watch it grow over the years has been phenomenal,” he said. “There has been talk and we’ve looked at ways — how can we make it even bigger? And hopefully, someday, we will. That’s always the goal, bigger and better.”

As the amphitheater gears up for the Food Truck Festival, they’re also preparing for the Jazz and Wine Festival scheduled for 6–10 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2024. This event invites community members to enjoy an evening of jazz and a wide selection of wines at the amphitheater.

The Jazz and Wine Festival will feature the Alton Jazz Confluence, which includes select Alton and Godfrey student musicians, followed by Left of West. Headliner Jim Manley will then take the stage for an hour-long set. Herkert is especially excited for Manley’s performance.

“He’s a legend in St. Louis. He’s a very good recording artist. He’s known not only in this region; he’s known across the country, but he is an absolute St. Louis legend,” Herkert said. “Over the past two years with the jazz bistro style, setting up our own outdoors jazz club on the stage right up close and personal with the musicians, we’ve really hit on something that we really think works, and we keep trying to find ways to add more tables.”

Tickets to the Jazz and Wine Festival cost $100 for a four-top table or $50 for a two-top table on the stage, and $10 for general admission. You can purchase tickets online. The Brown Bag Bistro will also be selling charcuterie boards at the event.

Herkert hopes to see many community members at the Food Truck Festival and Jazz and Wine Festival over the next two weekends. He encourages people to show up early, bring their friends and have fun.

“I just hope to see everybody out on Saturday having a good time,” he added.

For more information about the Food Truck Festival and the Jazz and Wine Festival, visit the official Alton Amphitheater website at AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com.