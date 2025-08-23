ALTON — The Alton Food Truck Fest drew a lively crowd to the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 23, 2025, as attendees enjoyed a variety of food options and live music along the riverfront.

The 2025 festival featured 16 food trucks, including Cajun Seduction, The Spud Shack, Jaaise Grubb, Go Gyro Go, Tuk Tuk Thai, Mr. Noodle, G Burrito, Takozz, Beast Craft, Doughboys, Grace Chicken + Fish, Jive Turkey, The Sweet Side, Solar Smoothie, and Scoops N More.

Festivalgoers sampled diverse cuisine while taking in the performance by Almost Famous, a five-piece cover band known for energetic renditions of hits from artists such as The Beatles, Journey, Queen, Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

Dan Herkert of the Alton Amphitheater Commission expressed satisfaction with the event’s turnout and atmosphere.

“The Amphitheater Commission is delighted to see so many people enjoying a positive experience and seeing what our community has to offer,” Herkert said. He also acknowledged the role of sponsors, volunteers, city staff and the event producer, Evntiv, in making the festival possible.

The event took place under favorable weather conditions on the riverfront, contributing to the festive environment.

The Alton Food Truck Fest continues to serve as a platform for local vendors and entertainers to engage the community.