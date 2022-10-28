ALTON - After a successful 2022 season on the Alton Riverfront, the Alton Amphitheater Commission has begun planning for 2023. As part of that planning process, the Commission, at its meeting on October 19, 2022, approved the release of Requests for Proposals for both the venue naming rights and for production services to begin in 2023.

Interested parties may download one or both of the Requests for Proposals from the City of Alton’s website at https://www.cityofaltonil.com/bidsandrfp/

Parties interested in production services for the amphitheater should submit eight copies of their proposal in a sealed envelope to the Alton Park & Recreation office at 2 Emma Kaus Lane, Alton, Illinois 62002 no later than 12:00pm on Monday, November 21, 2022. All proposals will be opened by the Amphitheater Commission in the lunch room on the second floor of Alton City Hall at its regular meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 4:30pm. Any interested persons may be present and those making submissions will be asked to attend to answer Commissioners’ questions.

Those interested in the naming rights for the amphitheater should submit eight copies of their proposal in a sealed envelope to the Alton Park & Recreation office at 2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, Alton, Illinois 62002 no later than 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022. All proposals will be opened by the Amphitheater Commission in the lunch room on the second floor of Alton City Hall at a special meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 4:30pm. Any interested persons may be present and those making submissions will be asked to attend to answer Commissioners’ questions.

The Alton Riverfront Amphitheater is a 4000-seat multi-purpose entertainment venue located next to the Mississippi River in Riverfront Park in historic Alton, Illinois. It is owned and maintained by the City of Alton, Illinois and is governed and managed by the Alton Amphitheater Commission. The venue sits conveniently next to U.S. Route 67 and adjacent to the Clark Bridge. The Illinois Department of Transportation estimates that over 19,000 vehicles pass by the Amphitheater each day on US 67 and 27,000 vehicles cross the Clark Bridge daily. The magnificent Alton Marina and Argosy Casino provide perfect bookends for the venue. Alton, Illinois and the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater are also located in the heart of the St. Louis media market.

Since 2014, the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater has hosted Grammy award-winning and nationally recognized musical acts, music and food festivals, and non-profit fundraisers that have brought more than 200,000 visitors to Alton’s riverfront.

Currently, the Alton Amphitheater Commission organizes the following festivals each year: Fireworks on the Mississippi (July 3rd), Alton Food Truck Festival (late August), Alton Wine & Jazz Festival (September), and the Alton Expo (4-day event in mid-September). The Commission augments these festivals with musical performances by nationally known acts such as The Beach Boys, Nelly, Kenny Rogers, Boyz II Men, Steve Miller Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Better Than Ezra, and Dwight Yokum.

Previous events at the Alton Amphitheater sponsored by charities and other groups include, but are not limited to, the Tour De Cure (American Diabetes Association), Relay For Life (American Cancer Society), Feed The Need (Senior Services Plus), and the Domestic Violence Walk (Alton Police Department).

Questions or requests for more information should be directed to Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert at dherkert@cityofaltonil.com or Commission Vice Chair Michelle Brooks at mbrooks@cityofaltonil.com.

