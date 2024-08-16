ALTON - The tenth edition of the Alton Food Truck Festival presented by Sauce Magazine will return to the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. This year’s festival will feature new and returning favorites offering a wide variety of enticing food options as well as musical entertainment by the upbeat Rock Mafia.Food trucks scheduled thus far to participate in the 2024 Alton Food Truck Festival are:

Beast Craft BBQ

Cajun Seduction

Doughboy’s Wood Fired Pizza

Duchess Royal

Fire & Ice

G Burrito

Go Gyro Go

Grace Chicken & Fish

Jive Turkey

The Moobile

Mr. Noodle

Article continues after sponsor message

Pig On A Wing

Scoops of Joy

The Sweet Side

Takozz

Treaux’s Cajun BBQ

Tuk Tuk Thai

“This year’s Alton Food Truck Festival is shaping up to be the best one yet,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “This is one of the most popular events each season at the Alton Amphitheater, and we expect another great crowd this year.”

“We’re also excited to welcome Rock Mafia, a professional rock band specializing in high energy dance rock, country and pop, to the amphitheater stage,” continued Herkert. “We’re confident Rock Mafia will continue the tradition of lively and engaging musical entertainment that has become an integral part of the Alton Food Truck Festival.”

“We can’t wait to see a large crowd enjoying great food and music on our beautiful riverfront at this fantastic event,” continued Herkert “The crowds are always large, so we encourage folks to arrive early, pick out their favorite trucks, and spend the afternoon relaxing among friends.”

A wide variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and admission to the Alton Food Truck Festival is free.

Additional events planned at the Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites such as the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival on August 31st and the Alton Expo from September 5-8.