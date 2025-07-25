ALTON - Enjoy the sounds of smooth jazz and the taste of great wine as the successful Alton Jazz & Wine Festival returns to the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 30st with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival will go on sale today, July 25th, at 10 a.m.

“The Alton Amphitheater Commission is excited to continue bringing great jazz to the Alton Amphitheater with this popular and growing event,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “Alton is the birthplace of jazz great Miles Davis, and we’re proud to be part of the effort to ensure Alton becomes a jazz destination.”

Kicking off this year’s Alton Jazz & Wine Festival is Arvell & Company, led by Arvell Keithly, a singer, percussionist, recording artist and consummate entertainer. He has been involved in the music industry for over 30+ years and has had the privilege of working with many talented artists enabling him to fine-tune his craft of musical entertainment to the highest caliber. He has opened for B.B. King, Fabian, Gladys Knight, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kool & the Gang and the O.J.’s just to name a few.

Following Arvell & Company is returning favorite Jim Manley, a renowned figure in the St. Louis music scene. With an estimated 10,500 nights of live performances, Manley has become a local legend, his music resonating through nearly every venue in the city. Manley's trumpet playing is celebrated for its ability to transcend traditional boundaries, earning high praise from critics and contemporaries alike. His recent ventures as a band leader and composer have further solidified his reputation, with his group 'Horns in the House' opening for the iconic Maynard Ferguson and producing annual sold-out shows at 'Jazz at the Bistro.' Beyond the stage, Manley's influence extends through his work as a clinician and educator, offering guidance to aspiring musicians both locally and through online platforms.

The headliner for the 2025 Alton Jazz & Wine Festival is The Red & Black Brass Band. The Red and Black Brass Band was created in April of 2020 after Ben Kosberg and Dominique Burton took to the street to cheer up their neighborhood during the Covid pandemic. 2.5 million Twitter views later, the band was formed. A dream that had been fueled and talked about for years by the 8 members of this creative ensemble became real and The Red & Black Brass Band has been on the upswing ever since. The Red and Black Brass Band quickly became highly recognized by many in St. Louis and were always met with smiles, dancing feet, and tears of joy. The band, ever busy, performs big stage shows for everything from corporate events to backyard parties. The blend of powerful horns and smooth singing with an array of music genres over a New Orleans second line beat sets this band apart from many as they pay homage to the music so deeply embedded for most of its members since birth.

“We are also thrilled to bring back the intimate jazz club setting where tables will be on the stage surrounding the artists as they perform,” continued Herkert. “This set-up, first utilized three years ago, has proven extremely popular and sells out quickly.”

This year’s festival will again feature the popular charcuterie trays from Brown Bag Bistro as well as other food options. A wide variety of wines will be available for purchase by the bottle or glass, and beer and non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.

Tickets for the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival are $120.00 for a 4-top table, $60.00 for a 2-top table, and $10.00 for general admission lawn seating, plus all applicable taxes and fees. New this year is the option for ticket buyers to pre-order a bottle of wine of their choice and a charcuterie tray from Brown Bag Bistro for a discounted price of $50. VIP parking will also be available for $10.00 when purchasing tickets. All tickets are on sale at 10am on July 25, 2025 at www.AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com , www.MetroTix.com and MetroTix outlets.

Upcoming events at the Alton Amphitheater include Puddle of Mudd (August 2nd), the Alton Food Truck Festival (August 23rd), and the Alton Expo (September 4th-7th). For more information about these and other events at the Alton Amphitheater, please visit www.AltonRiverfrontAmphitheater.com .

