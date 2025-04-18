ALTON - Due to the threat of heavy rainfall, the Alton Amphitheater Commission is canceling the free concert with NKG Blues Band that had been scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Amphitheater Commission looks forward to working with NKG Blues Band to find another opportunity for them to perform at the amphitheater.

