Our Daily Show Interview! Puddle of Mudd Coming to the Alton Amphitheater August 2nd!

ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater will welcome rock band Puddle of Mudd this August.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, community members can come out to the Alton Amphitheater for the concert. Dan Herkert, chair of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, promises a fun night on the river.

“The riverfront is going to be rocking on Aug. 2,” Herkert said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the opener goes on at 7 p.m. Herkert said they are still working with Puddle of Mudd to finalize the opening act, but this will be announced soon. Puddle of Mudd takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, through MetroTix. General admission costs $34.25. You can grab reserved tickets for $46.50 or enjoy VIP seating, parking and private concessions at $65.

Herkert added it’s likely there will be a meet-and-greet opportunity with the band, but they are still working out those details. He noted that it’s been a few years since the amphitheater has welcomed a rock or alt-rock band to its stage, and he hopes to drum up a lot of excitement ahead of August.

Puddle of Mudd is known for songs like “She Hates Me” and “Blurry.” Herkert believes most people will recognize these hits. The band released their eighth studio album earlier this month.

Herkert pointed out that the Alton Amphitheater is a great venue because it attracts people to Alton so they can enjoy the riverfront. The goal is then to encourage these guests to visit other restaurants, businesses and hotels in the Riverbend

“The amphitheater is a catalyst to bring people to town and get those people to spend money, because then the small businesses get money, the city gets sales tax, there’s restaurant tax for revenue, there’s hotel tax for revenue,” Herkert said. “The idea is, get people to town so they can experience all that our community has to offer.”

He explained that the Alton Amphitheater Commission works with agents through Eventive to book acts. The commission looks at their budget and votes to bring in acts that they think will appeal to the Metro East audience.

The Alton Amphitheater relies on sponsorships to bring bands like this to the riverfront. Herkert also thanked Lyndsey Younger with the Alton Parks and Rec department for her continued support.

He noted that the amphitheater will host several other events in the coming months, including the Mississippi River Festival, A-Tilla Fest, the Alton Midwest Nationals F1 races, Fireworks on the Mississippi, the Food Truck Festival, the Wine and Jazz Festival, and the Alton Expo.

He believes the Alton Amphitheater is a great place for live music and fun, and he hopes the community comes out on Aug. 2 to enjoy alternative rock music from Puddle of Mudd. He is proud of the Alton Amphitheater and the opportunities they have created on the riverfront.

“That’s very rewarding to see people have a good time and utilize our riverfront,” Herkert added. “You’re hard-pressed to find a better venue to see a live show, whatever genre it is, on the riverfront, be it the Jazz and Wine Festival, a concert like this, or even the Fireworks on the Mississippi when we have one of the military bands. Any time you can see live music on our riverfront, you’re hard-pressed to find a more scenic venue, a nicer venue.”

To learn more about the Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.altonriverfrontamphitheater.com.

