Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides returns once again to the Alton Expo.ALTON - The Alton Expo returns to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater next week for four days of family fun with carnival rides, mud volleyball, multiple food vendors, and a full slate of musical entertainment, including returning favorites The Dirty Muggs and Platinum Rock Legends.

The Expo will kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, and run through Sunday, September 11, with the following schedule of events:

The band Super Jam.Thursday, September 8th, 5-10 p.m.

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10 p.m.

Live music by Super Jam 7-10 p.m.

The Dirty MuggsFriday, September 9th, 5-11 p.m.

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10 p.m.

Live music by Retro Boogie 5-7 p.m.

Live music by The Dirty Muggs 7-11 p.m.

The band Platinum Rock Legends.Saturday, September 10th, 1-11 p.m.

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-10 p.m.

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11 a.m.

Alton Catfish Classic Weigh-in 1-5 p.m.

Live music by Platinum Rock Legends 7-11 p.m.

Porch Cafe, a band favorite around the region.Sunday, September 11th, 1-5 p.m.

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-5 p.m.

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11 a.m.

Live music by Porch Café 1-5 p.m.

The food truck Pig on the Wing.Food vendors for the 2022 Alton Expo include Morales Tacos and Pig On A Wing. Joining those returning favorites will be newcomers Guido’s BBQ, Bri’s Fish, Foo’s Kitchen, and many more.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming large crowds to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for four days of great food, fun, and entertainment at this year’s Alton Expo,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “The entertainment line-up for this year’s Expo is the best we’ve had yet, and we’re excited that Alton Sports Tap has come on board to bring mud volleyball back to the Expo.”

For more information about this and other events at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, please visit www.LibertyBankAmphitheater.com.

