ALTON - The City of Alton appears set to invest $200,000 towards the replacement of a bridge on Pebble Creek Drive, just off Humbert Road.

The bridge, described as a “superstructure,” measures just 47.5 feet in length and carries the road over Black Creek, which runs through the area.

Committee of the Whole members this week approved a Local Public Agency Engineering Services Agreement between the City of Alton and Lochmueller Group, Inc. related to the bridge replacement project.

Under the agreement, Lochmueller will “prepare superstructure replacement plans” and perform construction engineering services as the project’s prime consultant. Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab Inc. (SMS) will serve as the subconsultant.

The cost of the engineering and construction work to be completed totals $195,735. The committee also passed a related resolution authorizing $200,000 for the structure to be improved under the Illinois Highway Code.

Committee members quickly and unanimously passed that resolution and the agreement with Lochmueller Group, Inc. on Monday night without debate, sending both items to the City Council for final approval on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

