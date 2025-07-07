City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON – Ward 4 Alderwoman Rosie Brown is asking community members to offer their support following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old from Alton who died on July 4, 2025.

Brown called on members of the Alton community to pray for the victim’s family at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“Keep the Reed family in your prayers,” Brown said. “We just had another senseless killing of a teenager, [an] innocent bystander in a home. A bullet went through the house and it was fatal.”

Brown’s use of the word “another” in this case likely refers to the fatal shooting of Ra’niya Steward, a 13-year-old from Alton who died from injuries sustained in a shooting in February of 2024. Brown was among several community members who helped organize a candlelight vigil in support of Steward and her family, with more details available in this story on Riverbender.com.

Brown also recently commended the Alton Police Department for their efforts in getting guns “off the street.” Police Chief Jarrett Ford said on June 25, 2025 that keeping weapons off the streets and out of criminals’ hands remains a top priority for his department.

“Please understand the seriousness of guns being in the hands of those who are not responsible,” Brown added. “Our Police Department, we have a great one … they’re doing everything that they can and the community is coming together.”

In the wake of the latest fatal shooting of an Alton teenager, residents planned a protest to rally against gun violence, which was set to be held at the Alton Housing Authority shortly after Monday’s meeting.

A recording of the July 7, 2025 Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

