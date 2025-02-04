ALTON — Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown is inviting community members to her "Bowl and Mingle" event on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bowl Haven, located at 3003 Washington Ave. She said the event aims to foster connections among constituents and provide an opportunity for residents to engage with Alderwoman Brown in a child-friendly environment.

Brown emphasized the importance of accessibility for all ages in her choice of venue. "I consider all ages of constituents I represent," she said. "I want it to be child-friendly and an opportunity for people to mingle and see who Alderwoman Brown is."

She said the event is particularly aimed at new residents in the ward who may not yet be familiar with their elected officials.

"Some people have just moved into our ward and really don’t know us," Brown noted. "I want to give opportunity for one-on-one interactions where they can ask questions, introduce themselves, and share the work I have done."

Brown highlighted her commitment to community service and her advocacy for local initiatives, including encouraging students to earn community service hours through participation in local government meetings and volunteer opportunities.

She expressed her desire to increase home affordability, maintain a child-friendly community, and secure funding for youth programs while supporting small businesses.

"My passion is Alton," Brown stated. "I love Alton and I am asking my constituents to go another round with Rosie Brown."

Refreshments will be served at the event.

