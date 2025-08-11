ALTON – Alderwoman Martha Pfister’s proposal to ban Alton bars from selling alcohol later than 1 a.m. is up for consideration at tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The resolution would introduce an ordinance to remove the entire section of the Alton City Code allowing for “late night liquor licenses,” effectively banning all bars in the city from selling alcohol past 1 a.m.

Currently, bars with a late night liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol from 1 to 2 a.m. on Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 3 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. If the ordinance receives final approval, the late night liquor sale ban would go into effect on Dec. 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Last month, two downtown bars had their late night liquor licenses revoked after a hearing with Mayor David Goins. Prior to the hearing, Pour Decisions Co-Owner Brian Trust claimed the city was unfairly targeting his business and called for them to either allow his bar to keep its late night license or ban late night licenses for all bars in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The City of Alton is dedicated to fostering a thriving business environment that contributes to the community's economic vitality and cultural vibrancy,” the resolution states.

“The City Council has determined that it is in the best interests of the safety and welfare of business employees, patrons, neighboring residents, and the broader community to revise the regulatory framework governing the hours of sale of alcoholic liquor.”

According to the resolution, the City of Alton “finds it appropriate to remove this provision to promote a safe and sustainable downtown environment and to support the effective deployment of law enforcement services across all areas of the city.”

The resolution echoes Pfister’s previously stated intention to ensure public safety resources are being used effectively around Alton, rather than being over-allocated for law enforcement personnel to focus on one small area of the city. She has also cautioned against increasing the police presence downtown, emphasizing the importance of making downtown a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

If passed, the resolution would go next to the City Council this Wednesday. If passed by the council, the item would come back in the form of an ordinance, receiving a first and second reading before final passage at a future City Council meeting.

Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items for tonight’s Alton Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

More like this: