Alton City Council Meeting

ALTON – An Alton City Council vote on the proposed Lovejoy housing development is on hold once more after council members voted on Wednesday night, May 14, 2025, to lay the item over again.

This week, City Council members were set to vote on a previously laid over resolution to consider a planned development at 324 Ridge Street, 650 E. Broadway, and 652 E. Broadway, known as the “Lovejoy” project.

The city’s Plan Commission has recommended a negative vote from the City Council; former council members previously laid the item over in an effort to let the newly elected City Council members vote on the project.

Multiple representatives from entities involved with the Lovejoy project spoke at Wednesday’s meeting. David Sweeney, an attorney with Lewis Rice, asked the council to lay the item over until a “community meeting” could be held to answer questions from residents and community members.

Angie Eslinger, an architect with Lawrence Group, also asked that the item be laid over to the May 28, 2025 meeting of the Alton City Council. She said the community “workshop” meeting to answer questions on the Lovejoy project will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Wedge Innovation Center in Alton.

Joe Weatherly, senior vice president of development at McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS) said that between their presence at the City Council meeting and their facilitation of the upcoming community meeting, they hope to clear upsome “misinformation” surrounding the Lovejoy project.

Alton City Council members will consider the laid over resolution at their next meeting on May 28, 2025. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items live on Riverbender.com/video/live, and stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest City Council coverage.

A full recording of the May 14, 2025 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

