ALTON – Improvement projects for two Alton streets are one step closer to reality following unanimous Committee of the Whole approval on Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Committee members agreed to move forward with negotiating Construction Engineering Services Agreements between the city and Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) for two projects – the State Street Phase 3 resurfacing project and the Main Street improvement project.

Both projects consist of pavement patching and milling, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk, curb, and ramp upgrades for certain sections of State and Main Streets.

The third phase of the State Street project would span 0.61 miles from Logan Street to West 9th Street, while the Main Street project would cover 0.58 miles from Hillcrest to College Avenue.

Once negotiated, both agreements will be presented to the City Council for approval at a future meeting. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest updates on these and other Alton City Council items.

More like this: