ALTON – Alton officials are moving forward with applying for a Madison County grant to cover part of the cost to prepare an updated plan for the city’s park facilities.

The city has determined its current Park, Open Space, and Recreation Facilities Management Plan – which was prepared in 2012 by HeartLands Conservancy – is “outdated and in need of replacement,” according to a resolution passed on Monday by the Committee of the Whole.

The grant funding sought by the city comes from the Metro East Parks and Recreation District’s (MEPRD) Community Planning Grant program. If the city’s application is approved, the grant would cover up to 40% of the cost for HeartLands to prepare the updated parks plan. Alton would agree to contribute at least 60% of any awarded amount in local matching funds.

At Monday’s meeting, Alderwoman Rosetta Brown suggested city officials gather feedback from community members about improvements they’d like to see in their local parks. Stakeholder meetings and other forms of public feedback will reportedly be major parts of the planning process as the city develops a new parks plan.

The resolution was passed unanimously and goes next to the Alton City Council this Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Follow the discussion and final vote on this and other items live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

A full recording of the Oct. 6, 2025 Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this meeting or on Riverbender.com/video.

