ALTON – The City of Alton is moving forward with grant applications for over $200,000 worth of upgrades at Gordon Moore and Riverfront Parks.

The Committee of the Whole on Monday unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant funds from the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.

According to the resolution, the city is applying to help cover the cost of several projects at Gordon Moore Park. These include a new roof for pavilion #2, a small playground for pavilions #4, 5, and 6, resurfacing for two tennis courts, as well as a new small pavilion with a concrete pad, sidewalks, and three picnic tables for the all-inclusive playground at the park.

Aside from Gordon Moore Park, the city is also applying to cover the remaining cost to build an outdoor Fitness Court at Riverfront Park. After receiving a $60,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and a $100,000 commitment from Alton Township, the city will apply for the remaining amount of $83,500.

The total estimated cost for all listed park improvement projects is $202,840, which is also the amount of grant funding the city plans to apply for.

With the committee’s full approval, the item now goes to the City Council for final consideration and approval this Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items live on Riverbender.com/video/live.

