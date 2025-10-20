City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON – Plans to repair six ramps at Hellrung Skate Park are moving forward with approval from the Alton Committee of the Whole.

Committee members on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution awarding a $34,100 bid for the skate park repairs to Stutz Excavating, Inc. The item now goes to the Alton City Council for final approval this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Parks and Recreation Director Lyndsey Younger said that after going an estimated 20 years without repairs, all six ramps throughout the Hellrung Skate Park will be restored to their original condition.

Alderman Chris Bohn suggested that going forward, the Parks and Recreation Department take a more “proactive” approach to ensure preventative maintenance is performed on a more regular basis.

Aldermen Rosetta Brown and Martha Pfister emphasized how heavily the skate park is used by local children, underscoring the need for these repairs and future maintenance.

Stutz Excavating representatives wrote in a memo to city officials that each of these ramps will be repaired using an “epoxy grout that is used on bridge decks for a lasting repair.” Repairs will be made to each ramp’s sheet metal and concrete, with more details available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Oct. 20, 2025 Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest coverage as the item goes to the Alton City Council for final approval.

