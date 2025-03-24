City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting

ALTON – The City of Alton is set to move forward with an agreement for a new Fitness Court with funding from Alton Township.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, a resolution on Monday’s Committee of the Whole agenda concerned an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Alton Township.

Under the agreement, Alton Township would provide $100,000 to the City of Alton for the construction of a new Fitness Court. More exact details about the Fitness Court, including its proposed location, are not included in the agreement – but more details will be announced later this week.

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee said members of the public have been asking several questions about the project and, in some cases, spreading misinformation about its funding. She asked that a presentation be given at Wednesday’s City Council meeting to give residents more detailed information about the Fitness Court.

MacAfee also said the city’s Parks Board has given the project approval and has located a site for it, which will be announced on Wednesday night. Committee members unanimously approved the agreement, sending it to the City Council for final approval.

See the Fitness Court presentation and the Alton City Council meeting this Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. live on Riverbender.com/video/live and stay tuned to Riverbender.com as more details become available.

