ALTON - It’s not often that one finds their life’s passion in college, but that’s what happened to Melissa Loyd owner and instructor at Alton Academy of Dance Studio. While studying Kinesiology (exercise science) at SIUE she also discovered and became infatuated with dance leading her to double major in Kinesiology and Theater and Dance (specializing in dance). After graduating she began teaching dance at Jam Dance Academy in Glen Carbon in 2007 then moved to instructing dance at Alton Academy of Dance taking over the business in 2013.

“We are a family owned studio that offers classes to beginners through advanced dancers in a friendly, positive and motivating Environment. We strive to share the joy of dance, as well as building confidence and self-esteem in those we teach,” said Loyd.

Alton Academy of Dance specializes in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, tiny tots, acro (acrobatics), and Competitive Dance.

From July 29th through August 1st Alton Academy of Dance will offer Unicorn Camp for dancers ages 3-6 years. Dancers will be taken on a magical and mystical adventure while exploring ballet, tap, and acro with a craft each day. At the end of the week, each dancer will receive a unicorn cupcake.

The Academy will also hold a Technique Camp beginning on July 29th; this technique camp is to help with choreography and other special skills. This Camp is accepting dancers ages 8 and up. Technique Camp will run through August 1st.

Alton Academy of Dance accomplishments include competing in Nationals with Talent on Parade in 2018 with their Petite team winning 3rd place and in 2019 their Junior team won 8th place and Senior team won 5th place. Some Alton Academy of Dance Seniors who placed in the top Ten as individuals include:

Lauren Vancil 5th place and Dannika Anstead 8th place. Junior Hailey Smith performed with the Top Stars this year at nationals too.

This year our Petite team took home first place at Spotlight Dance Cup and our Petite Soloist Lily Scott took home 1st in her division.

Registration for Fall classes will be on August 24th from 9 a.m. – noon. The Fall Session will offer a variety of classes for ages 2-and up in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, acro, leaps/turns/tricks, and competitive dance. They are still looking for Competitive Dancers for our 2019-2020 season. For information, stop by, call, or email.

In addition to the curriculum, leotards, tights, ballet shoes, tap shoes, jazz shoes, and AADS tank tops, everything needed for classes can be purchased at the Academy.

There will be a combined open house and Registration on August 24th beginning at 9 a.m.

“Our studio is also available for booking birthday parties,” said Loyd. She finished with “Please join us as we embark on our 2019-2020 season! Ensure you get your first choice of classes before they fill up! Meet your teachers, win door prizes, and enjoy refreshments! We have classes available for kids ages 2 -18 years. Don’t miss out on our biggest open house event yet!”

For information go to http://www.altonacademyofdance.org/; to register for camps or Fall classes go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/altonacademyofdance.

Alton Academy of Dance

5731 Godfrey Road (Monticello Plaza)

Godfrey, IL 62035

618-973-6812

www.AltonAcademyofDance.org

