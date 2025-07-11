ALTON - Residents of the 1st Ward are invited to attend a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at City Hall.

Chris Bohn, the 1st Ward alderman, announced the gathering and said John Mitchell, the newly appointed Public Works Director, will be present to address questions about upcoming projects, road conditions, and other related concerns.

The meeting offers an opportunity for residents to engage directly with local officials regarding public works and community issues. Bohn expressed anticipation for the event, encouraging attendance.