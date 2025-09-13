Our Daily Show Interview! Amoriah's Social Emotional Learning Coloring Book Out Now!

ALTON - A local author has taken her work to new heights with the release of a coloring book.

Amoriah Gray, 10, is no stranger to writing and publishing her story. Her first book, “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” debuted when she was just 7 years old. Now, she’s helping other kids to work out their feelings and tell their stories with “Amoriah’s Social Emotional Learning Coloring Book.”

“I hope they get positive thoughts and creative minds,” Amoriah said when asked what kids should take away from the book.

The coloring book features affirmations, mindfulness techniques, and other social emotional coping skills. The aim is to empower kids and teach them basic emotional regulation skills through interactive crosswords, games and coloring pages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Angela, Amoriah’s mother, serves as a school social worker. The mother-daughter duo collaborated to come up with the book’s contents.

“We were looking for how students can use coping strategies and what they can do to help calm down and have fun creating and also learn, too,” Angela explained. “As a school social worker, I definitely wanted to incorporate that. I work with students with social and emotional learning, and this is so important to have.”

Angela said she sees “a lot of anxiety” in the children she works with, exacerbated by social media. She encourages parents and caregivers to sit down with their kids and work on the coloring book together, but she emphasized that the skills are “pretty basic” and easy to grasp.

Amoriah is very proud of “all the little details” in the book, including a picture of her wearing her bonnet and a mention of her friend Taliyah. She often uses affirmations in her own life, and she hopes the book encourages other kids to learn these skills.

“I usually tell myself that I’m going to have a great day and I’m going to be the best,” she shared.

Though Amoriah isn’t certain what her next step is as a writer, singer and entrepreneur, she has big plans. She is excited to visit St. Louis County Library next Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, and meet kids who have resonated with her work. In the meantime, you can click here to order your copy of “Amoriah’s Social Emotional Learning Coloring Book.”

Angela and Amoriah encourage you to visit Amoriah’s official website, AmoriahLove.com, or official Facebook page for more information about her projects.

More like this: