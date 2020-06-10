ALTON - Interested in lending a hand to someone in need? Cleaning out your closets? Helping the environment? YWCA is interested in your gently used clothing, shoes, purses, toys and small household items. YWCA is accepting donations daily starting June 10th through June 17th from 11 am to 2 pm. Donations will be accepted at the YWCA entrance on Alton Avenue between E. 3rd St. and E. 4th St. Soiled or damaged items will not be accepted. Donated items will be safely secured at YWCA for a period of time prior to the Pop Up Thrift Store for cleaning and sorting.

The Pop Up Thrift Shop will be held on on Monday, June 29 from 2pm thru 6pm and Tuesday, June 30 from 10 am to 2 pm at our 4th Street Parking lot across from the Simmons Law Firm. All donated items will be available to the public free of charge.

Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director, is “very excited about this new activity for YWCA. This allows the community to share their belongings with others in need, shop for free items and increase sustainability. Our open air Pop Up Thrift Store provides an opportunity for donating, shopping and volunteering—a win on all fronts.”

YWCA will comply with directives outlined in the Restore Illinois plan set out by the State of Illinois. All attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing measures. YWCA may limit the number of shoppers at one time in compliance with Covid 19 directives. If shoppers do not have face masks, one will be provided.

If you have any questions or wish to assist with the Pop Up Thrift Shop, please contact YWCA of Alton at 618.465.7774 or email us at info@altonywca.com.

