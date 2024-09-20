BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 19-17: Althoff held off Marquette's challenge at the Crusaders and took a straight-set win at the Marquette Family Arena.

Ellie Tesson had six kills and a block for the Explorers, while Karly Davenport had four kills and four blocks, Adira Bunn came up with six digs, Lily Covert had 12 digs, Reece Bechtold had four points and two kills, and Ari Davenport had 13 assists and a block.

The Crusaders are now 11-9, while Marquette is now 7-11.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 21-21: McGivney held off a determined challenge from COR to take the straight-set Gateway Metro Conference win.

Mac Briesacher served up 15 points and seven aces for the Griffins, while Grace Nesbit came up with five points, an ace, and 12 assists, and Mia Lieberman and izzie Venarsky each had eight kills,

McGivney is now 8-5. while the Silver Stallions go to 1-8.

