BELLEVILLE - The local week six football game will be matching up various foes, as Belleville Althoff Catholic hosts Collinsville, Belleville West visits East St. Louis, O'Fallon goes to Belleville East and Granite City is at Carbondale in four big games, all kicking off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Althoff, of course, will have the area's top player in running back Dierre Hill, Jr., who's a threat every time he touches the ball. Hill as run so far for 956 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also having seven catches for 79 yards and two more scores The Crusaders are much more than the Oregon-bound Hill's skills and statistics, as they have a very good team around him, currently 5-0 after a win over Marquette Catholic 49-0 last week. Quarterback Jayden Ellington is also very talented, currently 42-of-67 passing for 655 yards and 14 touchdowns, also having rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Steven Brown is also dangerous, running for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Charleston Cooper has 10 receptions for 194 yards and five touchdowns, and Kylin Jones has nine catches for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

The Kahoks, now 3-2 after a win last week at Granite City, where Collinsville scored on their first three possessions, will have Chase Reynolds at quarterback, and he's run for 617 yards and six touchdowns so far, and is also 49-of-94 passing for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Talin Nabors, who's run for 186 yards and a touchdown, and Rome Richardson, who's picked up 173 yards on the ground, with six touchdowns, form a good one-two attack for the Kahoks. In the air, Amari Rdogers-Parrott has 17 receptions for 124 yards, while Loyal Patterson has 11 catches for 121 yards. Both will be depended on heavily for the Kahoks.

West, currently 3-2 after losing at Edwardsville last week 35-0, will look to get untracked against the Flyers this week in one of the oldest rivalries in the area. Quarterback Bernard Chapman is 36-of-58 passing for 765 yards and nine touchdowns, while Isaiah Williams leads the Maroons in rushing with 249 yards and two touchdowns, while Troy McLean has 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Michael Sutton has caught 13 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while Nicholas Hankins has six catches for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

East Side is currently at 5-0 after a win at O'Fallon 55-0, and have many weapons at their disposal. Quarterback Kendrick Lyons is 70-of-93 passing for 983 yards and eight touchdowns, while back-up quarterback Reece Shanklin is eight-of-21 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The running game is led by Larevious "Fresh" Woods, who has run for 246 yards and seven scores, while TaRyan Martin has 202 yards rushing and a touchdown. The receiving corps are led by Ronnie GoMIller, who had caught 17 balls for 321 yards and eight touchdowns, while Christopher Bennett, Jr. has 21 catches for 228 yards and four touchdowns.

O'Fallon is 0-5 after the loss to the Flyers, and has a young team, but have worked hard all season, and looks to turn things around against the Lancers. Quarterback Maddox English is 37-pf-96 passing for 346 yards and a touchdown, while Geno Page has rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown, and Luke Friederberg has run for 112 yards. The receivers are led by Donald Johnson, who has 13 catches for 205 yards.

The Lancers will have Kingston Jones at quarterback, who's 61-of-121 passing for 650 yards and six touchdowns, while the rushing game is led by Jaedon Beamon, who has run for 398 yards and six touchdowns, while Machal Henderson has run for 113 yards and two touchdowns. James Johnson has 20 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns, while Kyle Henry has eight receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Granite is 0-5 after the loss to the Kahoks last week at home, and looks to rebound and win their first game since Sept. 17.2022, a 51-34 win over Madison. Quarterback Zaiden Kelley 17-of-38 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown, and has also run for 21 yards. The leading rusher is Ryan Brokaw, who has run for 88 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah Ford has 10 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, while Alex Poston had 13 catches for 111 yards.

