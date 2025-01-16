BELLEVILLE - Dierre Hill, Jr., a standout athlete from Althoff Catholic High School, has made headlines this season not only for his remarkable performance on the football field but also for his achievements in academics and other sports. Hill, who is set to play college football at Oregon University, capped off an impressive senior year by leading his team to its first state football championship since 1990 with a 57-14 win over Lena-Winslow.

Hill is an impressive overall athlete, but he is equally strong off the field. In a conversation with the media, he doesn't appear as just a superstar, but a person with humility and strong character.

In the IHSA Class 1A state championship game, Hill rushed for 438 yards and scored six touchdowns on 32 carries, showcasing his exceptional talent and determination. He also contributed 80 receiving yards to help Althoff secure a perfect 14-0 season. In the semifinals of the playoffs at Althoff, Hill rushed for 318 yards and five touchdowns against Camp Point Central, further solidifying his reputation as one of the area's top players.

Hill's athletic prowess extends beyond football; he is also a skilled basketball player and a top sprinter. He recorded personal bests in track and field, including a time of 11.04 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.62 seconds in the 200 meters at the state level in 2023. Additionally, he posted a time of 51.78 seconds in the 400 meters in the state sectional last spring.

Oregon University has recognized Hill's achievements, describing him as "a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back prospect from Illinois." He was rated as the No. 10 running back nationally and the No. 4 overall recruit from Illinois by ESPN, having amassed 2,588 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns during his senior season.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Hill expressed gratitude for his team's support and the bonds formed throughout the season. "Going to state created all happiness. It was an amazing team all-around at Althoff this season," he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hill emphasized the importance of teamwork and the collective mission that propelled them to a state championship victory.

"I just knew the mission and we stuck to the mission just to keep going. Every time I touch the ball I try to score; that is my mentality."

Hill's commitment to hard work and trust in God has been a driving force in his success. "I always go hard when anyone hands me the ball. I have always had that gift of speed; also, I put a lot of work in and trust in God," he noted.

Hill said Althoff's team always approached every practice with the same full-speech they did in games and it worked as the team improved throughout the season. He also saluted his offensive line and all the others on the Crusaders squad for their diligence all season long.

As Hill prepares for the next chapter of his athletic career at Oregon, he leaves behind a legacy at Althoff Catholic that reflects not only his talent but also the strength of his team.

More like this: