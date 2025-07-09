BELLEVILLE - Althoff Catholic in Belleville, plus Breese Mater Dei and Madison, have all reacted positively to the formation of the new Metro Valley Conference for football in 2026.

The new high school football league, the Metro Valley Conference, will unite five Metro East schools that have operated as independents. The charter members are Marquette Catholic, Althoff Catholic, Madison, Mater Dei, and Roxana high schools, with a sixth member to be announced.

“We’re excited to join with quality high school programs and form a football conference that reflects the values of our school,” said Austin Frazier, Althoff Catholic’s athletic director and head football coach. “This partnership allows us to build strong relationships while competing at the highest level in the state.

"Althoff has a proud football tradition, including four state titles, most recently the 1A championship in 2024, and we’re especially proud that 16 seniors from that team went on to play college football. We believe this conference will only strengthen that success.”

The Metro Valley Conference aims to provide stability and consistent competition for programs that have faced challenges scheduling games independently. Althoff Catholic enters the new league fresh off its 2024 1A state championship, adding to a legacy that includes four state titles and 16 recent college signees from its football roster.

Breese Mater Dei, a program with 29 Illinois High School Association playoff appearances and 10 trips to the Elite Eight, views the formation of the MVC as a long-overdue development.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Mater Dei has a long and proud football tradition, with 29 IHSA playoff appearances, 10 trips to the Elite Eight, four Final Four runs, and a state runner-up finish in 2006,” said Cory Arentsen, Mater Dei’s athletic director. “We’ve been independent since the 1996–1997 school year, and joining this conference finally brings us the stability we’ve been missing.

"Instead of scrambling to find games each year, we now have a consistent schedule and the opportunity to build lasting relationships with other schools. We’re excited to be part of a conference again for the first time in nearly 30 years.”

Madison High School, which reinstated its football program in the 2017–2018 school year and has made the playoffs three times since, also welcomes the new conference.

“Football came back to Madison in the 2017–2018 school year, and we’ve made the playoffs three times since then,” said Phillip Gilbert, Madison’s athletic director. “Being an independent has made scheduling tough, not just for football, but for all sports. Joining this conference makes scheduling easier and gives our athletes more exposure. It gives them a platform to be seen and recognized, which is a big step for our program.”

The formation of the Metro Valley Conference is expected to strengthen football programs in the Metro East by providing a structured schedule and fostering competitive rivalries.

The addition of a sixth member school is anticipated soon.

More like this: