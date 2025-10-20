BELLEVILLE - Alex Schallert is a dedicated student athlete.

For his hard work, Alex Schallert is a Student of the Month for Althoff Catholic High School.

Schallert, a senior, is a multisport athlete. He plays football, wrestles and runs track. It takes a lot of responsibility and devotion to juggle all three sports and fully commit to each one, but Schallert makes it look easy. He works hard to give it his all no matter if he’s on the field, in the ring or on the track.

Balancing academics and athletics can be a challenge, but Schallert doesn’t let anything stop him.

He was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

He regularly volunteers through the National Honor Society and works hard to “help others in [his] community,” he said. Schallert has also managed to maintain his status on the high honor roll ever since he was a freshman, an impressive accomplishment.

While he doesn’t have a ton of free time between practices and his studies, Schallert enjoys working out, playing video games and spending time with friends whenever he can.

Looking ahead, he has big plans for after graduation. And, just as they do during his games, matches and meets, his loved ones and teachers will be cheering him on.

“[I plan to] go to college and likely study accounting,” he said.

Congratulations to Alex for this recognition from Althoff Catholic High School!

