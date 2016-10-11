ALTON - Alton Little Theater doubles the entertainment fun on November 11th & 13th with weekend tribute concerts to Karen Carpenter and Elvis.

Dawn Day, a regional and now international recording artist will bring her concert to the showplace on Friday, November 11th at 7:30 pm; then the incomparable and popular local celebrity, Steve Davis will recreate "The Memories of Elvis" in his electrifying concert led by the mid-South revival Band.

Both artists have ties to ALT and came front and center with offers to stage concerts for fundraising efforts towards building a new state-of-the-art theater. Dawn's son, Dakota, appeared in ALT's production of Tom Sawyer and later worked with the teater group on some Living History presentations.

Steve Davis appeared in Picasso at the Lapin Agile and has staged his 1970's-style Las Vegas concert at the theater for the past two years.

The 70's will be well represented by two very different artists who celebrate the spectrum of of rock, pop, and ballads that made the 70's such a great musical decade!

The Theater group is offering a special Combo Concert Package if Tickets are purchased during Box Office hours (Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday from 10am to 2pm/ Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 pm- 462-3205)- $40 for both Concerts instead of $25 a piece.

Lee Cox( PR Director for ALT) says the Combo Pak is a great way to save some money and enjoy TWO concerts in ONE Great Weekend! (The "Memories of Elvis" Concert will take place on Sunday, November 13th at 2pm). Tickets for all of ALT's Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series are on sale online: altonlittletheater.org.

