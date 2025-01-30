ALTON – Alton Little Theater is thrilled to announce an exciting addition to its entertainment lineup: Steve Shininger and The ShinSings Orchestra for one performance only! Join us on Sunday, February 23rd at 2:30 PM for an unforgettable afternoon of live music featuring the very best in timeless classics and beloved hits.

The ShinSings Orchestra, a 13-piece "little big band," brings an incredible repertoire spanning artists such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Brian Setzer, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and more! The remarkable vocal talents of Steve Shininger will transport audiences with renditions of iconic songs that have stood the test of time.

"We’re ecstatic to host Steve Shininger and The ShinSings Orchestra at Alton Little Theater," says Eric Sykes, Executive Director. "This concert is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience exceptional live music in an intimate setting. It's a perfect way to brighten up the winter season!"

Tickets for this exclusive event are on sale now for just $25. Don’t miss your chance to see this electrifying performance that promises to have you tapping your feet and swaying to the beat. Tickets are available at altonlittletheater.org or by calling The Box Office at (618) 462-3205.

What: Steve Shininger and The ShinSings Orchestra

When: Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 2:30 PM

Where: Alton Little Theater, 2450 N. Henry Street, Alton, IL

Tickets: $25 – Available online or by phone.

Gather your friends and family, and join us for an extraordinary afternoon of music and memories. Act fast—tickets are expected to sell quickly for this limited engagement event!

For more information, please contact:

Eric Sykes

Executive Director, Alton Little Theater

Phone: (618) 462-3205

Website: altonlittletheater.org

About Alton Little Theater: For over 90 years, Alton Little Theater has been a cornerstone of arts and culture in the community, bringing live performances, education, and entertainment to audiences of all ages. The 2025 season continues this tradition with a dynamic lineup of plays, musicals, and special events.

