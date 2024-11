ALTON - Alton Little Theater is announcing a scholarship program for area high school juniors and seniors who are interested in pursuing careers in theater, music, management of non-profit arts organizations and related fields of study.

Three long-time patrons established the fund with bequests from their estates with the express purpose of fostering a new generation of individuals who would contribute to the Arts Community in the Riverbend.

A flyer is attached explaining the simple requirements for applications - a one-page application letter with reference (s) and a commitment to providing 20 hours of volunteers activities at ALT this summer with the expanded Youth programming options and getting to know the Executive Officers of the Board of Directors.

Three students will be selected for $500 Scholarships on July 31 during the last performance of ALT's big Summer Youth Musical, FAME. Scholarship will be renewable ( with application) for one-year. The Board of Directors hopes that additional contributions to the program will allow Scholarship Funds to increase in 2017.

Letters have been sent to area principals and guidance counselors but any student may apply directly for the scholarships by submitting a one-page application letter with a reference and a commitment to providing Volunteer hours between June 1 and July 15. Additional information about the scholarship program will appear on the ALT Website: altonlittletheater.org - Auditions for FAME will take place at 7 p.m. on May 6 and at 10 a.m. on May 7. Youthful performers between 14 and 24 will be cast in more than two dozen roles in the productions and to serve in technical aspects of the show, which runs for six performances July 23 through 31.