Theatrical event, free day also scheduled

SPRINGFIELD – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will celebrate freedom this month with an array of special Juneteenth events, including a free exhibition of a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Lincoln himself.

The ALPLM will also welcome the descendant of a civil rights legend, present a stirring theater piece on the meaning of freedom, take part in a community celebration of the holiday and offer free admission on June 19.

Starting as a local holiday in Galveston, Texas, Juneteenth has grown into a national celebration of slavery’s demise in America. A key moment in the march toward freedom was Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which ordered an end to enslavement for millions of Americans.

“Few documents in all of American history carry the weight of the Emancipation Proclamation. We are proud to share it with the public and celebrate its connection to such a joyous holiday,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

ALPLM events for Juneteenth are:

Emancipation Proclamation : on display 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the library building weekdays from June 13 through June 26. One special weekend display will take place Saturday, June 14. There will be no charge to see the proclamation

: on display 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the library building weekdays from June 13 through June 26. One special weekend display will take place Saturday, June 14. There will be no charge to see the proclamation Dan Duster : the great-grandson of journalist/activist Ida B. Wells will speak at the ALPLM at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17. In an event presented with the University of Illinois Springfield’s Center for Lincoln Studies and Juneteenth Inc., Duster will discuss lessons in courage and leadership from Wells. Free tickets are available at go.uis.edu/Juneteenth

: the great-grandson of journalist/activist Ida B. Wells will speak at the ALPLM at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17. In an event presented with the University of Illinois Springfield’s Center for Lincoln Studies and Juneteenth Inc., Duster will discuss lessons in courage and leadership from Wells. Free tickets are available at go.uis.edu/Juneteenth “The Nature of Freedom” : This readers theater presentation features the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Langston Hughes, Harriet Tubman and more. Performances take place at noon on June 12, 13, 18 and 19, as well as 6:30 p.m. on June 19. For details, visit https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events.

: This readers theater presentation features the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, Langston Hughes, Harriet Tubman and more. Performances take place at noon on June 12, 13, 18 and 19, as well as 6:30 p.m. on June 19. For details, visit https://presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/events. Community Celebration : The ALPLM will have an activity tent at Springfield’s Juneteenth Celebration in Comer Cox Park on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can design their own buttons, and we’ll be giving away free Lincoln swag and a museum membership.

: The ALPLM will have an activity tent at Springfield’s Juneteenth Celebration in Comer Cox Park on Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can design their own buttons, and we’ll be giving away free Lincoln swag and a museum membership. Free admission: No charge to visit the museum on June 19.

President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, freeing anyone enslaved in states trying to secede from the Union. But the proclamation could not be enforced until federal troops captured Southern territory. That meant many people remained in chains until the end of the Civil War.

Among them were the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, who achieved freedom with the arrival of federal troops on June 19, 1865. The anniversary of that “Juneteenth” became an annual celebration that gradually spread across the country and came to symbolize the end of slavery, although that was not totally abolished until the 13th Amendment was ratified six months later.

The ALPLM’s copy of the proclamation is one of about two dozen remaining. It is signed by both Lincoln and Secretary of State William Seward.

The presidential library and museum offers an online tool letting people around the world explore the Emancipation Proclamation, its meaning and its impact on history. Just click on key words in the document and up pop boxes full of helpful information. The site includes educational resources for teachers and parents, a photo gallery and links to other sources of information about the address. The site www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov/EmancipationProclamation.

