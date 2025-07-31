Our Daily Show Interview! Almost Legends Band- Ready to Rock!

JERSEYVILLE - There’s a new band in the Riverbend area, and they promise not just a concert, but a show.

Almost Legends is currently seeking a guitarist and bassist to round out their lineup and begin playing at venues across the region. Bud Ramsay, who organized the band, explained that they plan to offer a different setlist at every show, complete with costumes, audience interactions and the vocal stylings of karaoke champs.

“We’re going to have a blast,” Ramsay said. “I’m telling you, this is a disclaimer, you are going to have fun when you come and see Almost Legends.”

Ramsay hails from Las Vegas, where he was involved in the World Cup Karaoke Contest. Approximately 30 finalists from the Greater St. Louis region competed in last year’s contest, and several of them are now a part of the Almost Legends band.

While many bands play the same sets at every show, Ramsay said Almost Legends stands out because their setlist varies. One show might focus on 80s hits, while another highlights country stars.

Ramsay began playing music in his late teens. He has worked with Flip the Frog and other local bands, and he is excited to start his own group.

With several vocalists and a drummer, as well as Ramsay on keys, the band is now looking for a bassist and guitarist. Ramsay warns that whoever joins the band must be ready for fun, as their goal is to always put on a great show and have a good time doing it.

“Right now, we're really looking for a steady bassist and guitarist,” he said. “If you can’t laugh, sorry, you're not getting the job. We need to laugh and have fun.”

As Almost Legends begins the process of booking shows at bars and venues across the region, Ramsay can’t wait to see how the band grows in the coming months. He encourages everyone to visit their official Facebook page and reach out if they’re interested in booking a show or learning more about the open guitarist and bassist positions.

